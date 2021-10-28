Challenge to residency requirements for assisted-suicide law

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed saying the residency requirements for Oregon’s assisted suicide law violate the U.S. Constitution. Oregon was the first state to legalize medical aid in dying in 1997, when it allowed adult residents with a terminal diagnosis and prognosis of six months or less to live to end their lives by taking a lethal dose of prescribed medication. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports experts believe the legal action filed Thursday could have broad implications as the first constitutional challenge to such residency requirements. Oregon’s law was the basis of laws since adopted in eight other states and Washington, D.C.