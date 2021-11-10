Seattle’s incoming mayor criticizes proposed police cuts

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor-elect is criticizing a City Council plan to cut $10 million from the city’s police budget, saying voters just endorsed his plan to prioritize public safety. The Seattle Times reports Budget Committee Chair Teresa Mosqueda introduced her proposed balanced budget package Tuesday afternoon. Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell also criticized the proposal, saying the results of last week’s election — in which Harrell was easily elected over progressive City Council President M. Lorena González — show the city’s desire for public safety. “Last Tuesday, the voters of Seattle resoundingly and unambiguously rejected defunding the police,” Harrell said.A final budget vote is expected Nov. 22.