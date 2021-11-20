Windows smashed in downtown Portland Rittenhouse protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. KOIN TV reports that the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland. The crowd had dispersed by about 11 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau said several people were given citations, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested. The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.