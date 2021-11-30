COVID vaccine verification digital record offered in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has started offering residents a digital record of their coronavirus vaccinations that can be used to access businesses and other places where proof is required. The Washington state Department of Health says the online tool WA Verify will be used to generate the digital vaccination record cards and a QR code that can be scanned to prove that a person is fully vaccinated. People on the WA Verify website input their name, date of birth and an email address or phone number associated with their vaccination record. The state will match the information to the vaccine records in its immunization database and will send a link that can be used to access the code.