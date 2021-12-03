Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 10:34 AM

WA Supreme Court declines to draw new redistricting plan

KIFI

By RACHEL LA CORTE
Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Supreme Court on Friday says that a plan adopted by the Washington Redistricting Commission “substantially complied” with statutory deadlines, and declined  to adopt a new redistricting plan for the state. The five-page order was signed by all nine justices. The Redistricting Commission consisted of four voting members — two Democrats and two Republicans — appointed by legislative caucus leaders. The Democratic appointees were former legislator Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and state labor-council leader April Sims; Republican commissioners were former state legislators Joe Fain and Paul Graves. By law, at least three of the four had to agree on new political maps by Nov. 15.

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content