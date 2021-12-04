Washington state confirms first 3 cases of omicron variant

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials say the first three cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed in the state. The Department of Health said Saturday the cases were identified in three counties: Thurston, Pierce and King. The patients are two men and a woman, and they range from 20 to 39 years old. The department noted the investigation is still early and said details are not yet known on the patients’ travel histories. Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah urged people to get vaccinated and get their boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from all variants.