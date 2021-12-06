Lawsuit seeks to stop wolf trapping and snaring in Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than a dozen environmental groups are asking a federal court to block Idaho’s recently expanded wolf trapping and snaring regulations. The Center for Biological Diversity and others in the lawsuit filed Monday against Republican Gov. Brad Little and state wildlife officials say the new regulations violate the Endangered Species Act because federally protected grizzly bears and lynx could be killed. The groups want wolf trapping and snaring banned until the case is decided on its merits. For lynx, the area would cover most of Idaho except for the southwestern portion of the state. For grizzly bears, the areas would include portions of northern, central and eastern Idaho.