Plane crash in Medford, Oregon, kills at least 2

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into an auto dealership in Medford, Oregon, killing at least two people. KTVL reports the crash at the the Airport Chevrolet happened Sunday night. Medford Fire Department Chief Eric Thompson said at least 20 vehicles were “fully involved” when crews arrived. The plane was a Piper PA-21-350. Thompson said it was too early in the investigation to determine how many people were on board. Thompson said the dealership was closed at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured. The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the area.