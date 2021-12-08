Officials investigating after mail truck hits Idaho woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was run over by a mail truck near her Idaho Falls home. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian outside an apartment building on Monday. They found Hailey C. Queen unresponsive underneath a U.S. Postal Service mail truck. Emergency workers lifted the truck to free her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says it’s not yet clear how Queen died or why she was in the roadway, and that bad weather was a factor. EastIdahoNews.com reports the U.S. Postal Service said it’s cooperating with investigators.