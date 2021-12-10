Man gets 10 years for actions during Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A far-right extremist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his violent actions during August 2020 protests against racial injustice in Oregon’s largest city. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Alan Swinney was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, pointing a firearm at another, second degree unlawful use of mace, among other charges. He was sentenced Friday. The 51-year-old was among dozens of far right demonstrators Aug. 22, 2020, who fired paintball guns and sprayed mace at anti-fascist counterprotesters during a violent brawl in downtown Portland. Swinney is a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys.