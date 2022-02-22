Police identify suspect, victim in Portland protest slaying

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old man who remains hospitalized in serious condition is suspected of fatally shooting a woman following a confrontation between him and anti-police protesters at a Portland, Oregon, park. Portland police identified the suspect as Benjamin Smith. Detectives were working with prosecutors to review potential charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities also identified the victim of Saturday’s park shooting as a 60-year-old Portland resident. Oregon’s largest city is experiencing a sharp rise in gun violence.