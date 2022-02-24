Oregon’s COVID emergency declearation to be lifted in April

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will rescind her statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration on April 1. In addition, officials said Thursday Oregon’s mask requirement for indoor public places and schools will be lifted on March 19. Both announcements come as COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers continue to decrease in the state. The emergency declaration, which was first announced in March 2020, has been the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued throughout the pandemic — including orders surrounding reopening the state, vaccine mandates, childcare, liability protections for schools and higher education operations.