Grand jury: No criminal wrongdoing in fatal police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing by two Portland police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in North Portland last August. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers Joshua Howery and Jake Ramsey both fired at Alexander Tadros on Aug. 27 after agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had called for help from Portland police. Federal narcotics agents were attempting to serve a search warrant when an armed Tadros threatened to shoot the agents, according to police and court records. The grand jury decision was announced Friday. Two deputy district attorneys, assisted by two assistant attorneys general from Oregon’s Department of Justice, presented the case to the panel.