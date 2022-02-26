Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 7:49 AM

Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

KIFI

By TOM KUGLIN
Independent-Record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. and state officials say hunting wolves from aircraft is prohibited under federal law, despite arguments to the contrary from the state of Montana in a lawsuit from environmentalists. U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Jessica Sutt says federal or state wildlife agents can shoot wolves from aircraft in some circumstances. But she says a person with a hunting license can’t shoot from aircraft under the Airborne Hunting Act of 1972. Montana officials had claimed aerial hunting of wolves was legal under state law in a lawsuit over recently-loosened hunting rules. But Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon later said the practice is prohibited. An Idaho wildlife official also says no aerial wolf hunting is allowed.

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content