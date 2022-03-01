Heavy rain brings flooding, landslide worries to Pacific NW

SEATTLE (AP) — Heavy rain brought flooding and concerns about landslides to the Pacific Northwest and many locations in the region set rainfall records from 50 years ago or more. A nearly 15-mile stretch of State Route 7 in Washington is shut down because of severe flooding and there’s no estimate on when it will reopen. Olympia, Washington. and the Seattle area exceeded rainfall records Monday set in 1972, while parts of northwest Oregon got nearly three inches of rain, smashing a previous record. Flood watches are in effect throughout the region Tuesday and authorities are asking homeowners to be aware of the possibility of landslides.