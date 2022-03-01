Judge OKs central Idaho trail, but work remains on hold

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by wealthy landowners in central Idaho to stop construction of a public trail crossing their ranch to connect the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled last week that the U.S. Forest Service and other entities followed proper environmental and other procedures in approving the trail on an easement crossing the private land. Sawtooth Mountain Ranch owners David Boren and Lynn Arnone have been attempting to prevent completion of the 4.4-mile trail for pedestrians, cyclists, horseback riders and snowmobilers. However, a dispute between federal authorities and a contractor has halted work on the trail.