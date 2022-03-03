“Freedom Convoy” leaves Spokane for Washington, D.C.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Onlookers cheered from overpasses as a string of cars drove down Interstate 90 as part of a “Freedom Convoy,” which organizers say is headed to Washington D.C. in protest of COVID-19 restrictions. Wednesday’s event left Spokane with about a half-dozen semitrucks and about 75 other vehicles. At least a hundred people gathered on overpasses to cheer them on. The convoy is a spinoff from a protest in Canada started by truckers upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border. Many attendees said they supported “medical freedom” and wanted mask mandates to end. Organizers Heidi and Gene Westgate said they planned the convoy in about a week from their Renton home.