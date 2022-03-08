Idaho bill bans gender reassignment surgery for minors

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgeries and gender-affirming health care such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors. The House voted 55-13 on Tuesday with no Democratic support to send the measure to the Senate. Backers say the measure is needed to prevent young people from going forward with decisions that will make them sterile. Opponents say the measure is government intrusion into agonizing family decisions that will result in some young people attempting suicide if they can’t get the treatment they need. If the measure because law, it’s widely expected to be challenged in federal court.