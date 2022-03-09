Texas-styled Idaho abortion measure advances in House

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel of Idaho lawmakers has approved a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing extended family members of the patient to sue a doctor who performs one. The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to send the measure to the full House. It has already passed the Senate. It’s modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided on its merits. Opponents of the Idaho measure said it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.