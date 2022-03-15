Groups sue for records in Montana mine pollution case

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Conservation groups are suing Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration for records related to its decision to drop legal claims against a mining executive over decades of pollution from several mines. Earthworks and Montana Environmental Information Center filed the lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Lewis and Clark County. The groups say they’ve been seeking the records since late November. Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said the governor’s office fulfills records requests in the order they are received and is fulfilling the groups’ information request on that basis. Under Gianforte, the state dropped a legal action that sought to block Idaho-based Hecla Mining Co. and its president from involvement in two silver and copper mines in Montana.