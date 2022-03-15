Idaho files lawsuit to end tent city encampment in Boise

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden have filed a lawsuit to end a tent city encampment protest on the old Ada County Courthouse lawn near the Statehouse in Boise. The lawsuit filed Monday in Ada County contends the tent city isn’t symbolic and instead is being used by people illegally as a place to live. The lawsuit says the area is a public health hazard, and one of the people living there battered an unnamed state lawmaker. Protestors say skyrocketing home prices and rents have made worse the homeless problem in Boise. They say the city needs to offer more homeless shelters and day-warming areas.