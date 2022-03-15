Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right call for protest

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A major Boise hospital was locked down for about an hour after far-right activist Ammon Bundy urged supporters to head there to protest a child protection case involving a family friend. St. Luke’s Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown Tuesday and began diverting incoming patients around 1:30 p.m. Bundy released videos earlier warning that if an acquaintance’s young child was not returned to the family after a hearing Tuesday afternoon, organizations he called patriot groups would take action. Bundy then asked people to swarm the hospital. The lockdown was lifted after police responded to the hospital and several dozen protesters stuck mostly to sidewalks.