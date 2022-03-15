Idaho Senate kills bill on gender reassignment for minors

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Leaders in the Idaho Senate say a House-approved bill to prohibit gender reassignment surgeries and gender-affirming health care such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors is dead in that chamber. The Republican Senate Majority Caucus in a statement Tuesday says it strongly opposes gender reassignment for minors, but the legislation undermines parental rights and allows the government to interfere. The senators also say the proposed law goes against the Idaho Medical Association, and it could be interpreted to extend into medically necessary care for kids. The proposed law said a violation would be a felony punishable by up to life in prison.