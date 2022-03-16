Idaho lawmakers look to prohibit ‘ESG’ in state investments

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several pieces of legislation aimed at preventing Idaho government entities from investing in companies that choose environmental-friendly paths or follow particular social policies are moving through the Legislature. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday sent to the full Senate a bill aimed at prohibiting investments in companies that make commitments to environmental, social, and corporate governance, known as ESG. The House, meanwhile, is advancing a resolution that would task a committee with identifying such companies. ESG is increasingly seen as an important way for corporations to tout responsible business credentials. But some Idaho lawmakers say they’re suspicious of such companies that appeal to what’s known as sustainable investing.