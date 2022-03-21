Senate OKs Idaho higher education budget of $643M

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The $643 million budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities is headed to the governor. The Senate voted 30-5 on Monday to approve the budget for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho. The House approved the budget on a 46-22 vote last week. Last year, the same budget was cut $2.5 million in the House over what opponents said were concerns about critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. But backers said the schools were responsive to the Legislature’s concerns, and the $2.5 million cut from last year wasn’t added back in this year.