Proud Boy member appears in court on riot, assault charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been arraigned on charges stemming from a rally in Portland, Oregon. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of riot, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief. Toese was extradited Tuesday from Washington after facing unrelated charges there. Toese is facing charges in Oregon for alleged violence during an Aug. 22 demonstration, which saw the group and those opposed to them exchanging blows, chemical spray and paintball pellets near a shuttered KMart. It wasn’t immediately known if Toese has a lawyer to comment on the case.