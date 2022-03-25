Claim: Wrongful placement on list caused man’s death

SEATTLE (AP) — A wrongful-death claim against the city of Seattle seeking $10 million has been filed for the children of a 45-year-old man whose lawyer says he died from a heart attack because his treatment by medics was delayed due to a mistake that had him listed as a danger to first responders. The Seattle Times reports the claim was filed Thursday on behalf of the children of William Yurek – his 23-year-old daughter and his ex-wife, the guardian of Yurek’s three younger children. Attorney Mark Linquist says the city was negligent. Lindquist said he believes it was Yurek’s address and not his name that was flagged. A spokesperson with the city said the city does not comment on pending claims or litigation.