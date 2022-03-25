Idaho governor OKs wildland firefighter hazard pay raises

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation giving the state’s wildland firefighters hazard pay. It’s a pay raise that’s expected to keep more firefighters on the job. The Republican governor on Thursday signed the measure that provides state-employed wildland firefighters with hazard pay of up to 25% above their hourly wages. Supporters say the increase is needed to retain firefighters who leave state jobs for better-paying firefighting jobs with other agencies that offer hazard pay. New Idaho wildland firefighters make $15 an hour. Hazard pay for the state’s wildland firefighters is expected to cost Idaho up to $390,000 a year.