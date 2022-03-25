Idaho House OKs study of ‘harmful’ material in libraries.

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho House Republicans, thwarted in passing a bill to fine librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them, has passed a resolution to form a group to study the matter. The House voted 57-7 Friday to approve the resolution to create the group comprised of House members, a member of the Idaho Library Association and the state librarian of the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The House earlier this month with no Democratic support approved a bill to fine and jail librarians, but the bill failed to get a hearing in the Senate.