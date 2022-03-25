Idaho Legislature fails to adjourn over budget bill impasse

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House killed a must-pass budget bill, extending this year’s legislative session. The House voted 36-29 Friday evening to kill the $7.7 million budget for the Commission for Libraries. It’s the last budget bill, but it came under fire from right-wing lawmakers who said libraries contained pornographic material. That led to nearly $4 million in cuts to the commission’s budget that weren’t enough to placate enough opponents. But the cuts also caused Democrats who opposed the cuts to pull their support. Majority Republicans late Friday were trying to decide whether to meet again Saturday or Monday. It costs at least $20,000 a day for lawmakers to remain in session.