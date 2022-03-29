Suspect arrested in shooting at Portland pizza shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Six months after Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez was shot and killed while getting drinks with friends in Portland, Oregon, a suspect has been arrested. Police said Tuesday that Marshawn Edwards, 25, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Vasquez’s death was one of the 90 homicides in Portland last year — shattering the city’s previous high of 66 set in 1987. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that there have been 25 homicides so far this year and is on track to outpace last year’s record.