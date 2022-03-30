Oregon Audit: More to do to reduce risk of violent extremism

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon auditors say the breach of the state Capitol in December 2020 and a standoff with police capped a year of heightened politically-motivated violence. The Statesman Journal reports in an advisory report released Wednesday, auditors say the state could do more to prevent these events and improve coordination between levels of government and agencies grappling with the threat of extremist acts. Auditors cited data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies that shows Oregon ranks 27th among states in population, but came in sixth among states for violent extremist attacks between 2011 and 2020. Auditors say the threats have “become increasingly complex and volatile.”