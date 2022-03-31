Idaho legislative session ends with tax cut, abortion ban

KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have wrapped up this year’s legislative session that included passing the state’s largest ever income tax cut of $600 million and one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans. But the Republican-dominated Legislature adjourned the 81-day session on Thursday without passing any meaningful property tax relief. Other notable legislation that became law included a record $300 million increase for K-12 public schools, $325 million for water infrastructure and more than $800 million for transportation costs and deferred maintenance on state buildings. The six-week abortion ban will be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to block the law.