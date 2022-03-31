Washington governor signs $64.1 billion supplemental budget

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed $64.1 billion supplemental state budget that spends on statewide programs ranging from homelessness and behavioral health to the ongoing COVID-19 response in the public health system. The supplemental plan builds off of the $59 billion, two-year spending plan adopted by the Legislature last year, and benefited from the significant influx of revenues the state has seen over the past year, plus more than $1 billion in remaining pandemic-related federal relief funds that were used in the budget. Inslee on Thursday also signed a $1.5 billion state construction budget that spends on areas ranging from housing, homelessness, behavioral health facilities, and seismic upgrades at public schools.