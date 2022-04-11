Spokane police say 2 people reported dead are still alive

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane Police Department says two people who were reported to have died in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning are still clinging to life. A total of three people were shot about 1:30 a.m. in front of Lucky’s Pub, and police now say all three are still alive. Police said in a press release that medical personnel were able to provide life sustaining measures to the two victims who were thought to be dead and they remain in critical condition in a hospital. The third victim sustained serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Suspect Johnathan R. Love pleaded innocent to drive-by shooting and assault on Monday and remains in jail on $1 million bond.