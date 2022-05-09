Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin to finish year with budget deficit

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, has a $2,000 budget deficit in her office that will have to come out of next year’s appropriation.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the state controller’s office planning to withhold McGeachin’s salary this fiscal year that ends June 30 and then make up that pay next year.

That plan depends, according to a letter on Friday from the state controller’s office to Alex Adams, Idaho Division of Financial Management administrator, on McGeachin exercising fiscal responsibility.

The letter described mishandling by McGeachin of her budget as leading to the shortfall.

Adams on Monday sent the state controller’s letter to McGeachin. In a letter to McGeachin last week, Adams called the situation “unprecedented.”

McGeachin’s office didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

The lieutenant governor’s salary is set by law, limiting the ability of state officials to cut McGeachin’s pay.

McGeachin won’t be lieutenant governor next year. Any deficit she leaves would become the responsibility of the next lieutenant governor.

McGeachin hired a private attorney in a losing effort to avoid releasing public records and was ordered to pay $29,000 in legal fees.

Lawmakers earlier this year declined McGeachin’s request for money to cover those fees.