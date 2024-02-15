Casey Jones scores 26 points to help Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 88-82

By The Associated Press

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Casey Jones had 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-82 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Jones had three steals for the Eagles (17-8, 11-1 Big Sky Conference). Ethan Price and Ellis Magnuson added 11 points apiece. Price grabbed seven rebounds and Magnuson had seven assists.

Brayden Parker finished with 20 points for the Bengals (11-15, 6-7). Kiree Huie added 18 points and two steals for Idaho State. In addition, AJ Burgin finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.