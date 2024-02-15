Skip to Content
Jones scores last 2 points, finishes with 29 in Weber State’s 70-69 victory against Idaho

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dillon Jones scored the last two points and finished with 29 points in Weber State’s 70-69 win over Idaho on Thursday night.

Jones made a pair of free throws with seven seconds left. Quinn Denker missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Jones had six rebounds and nine assists for the Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Dyson Koehler scored 11 points and added three steals.

Julius Mims led the Vandals (9-16, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Denker scored 13 points and had seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

