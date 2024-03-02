Thomas scores 28 as Northern Colorado knocks off Idaho State 81-79

By The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 28 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Idaho State 81-79 on Saturday night.

Thomas added 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bears (18-12, 11-6 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Jaron Rillie shot 5 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

The Bengals (12-18, 7-10) were led by Maleek Arington, who posted 23 points and four steals. Idaho State also got 19 points, two steals and two blocks from Brayden Parker. In addition, Miguel Tomley had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.