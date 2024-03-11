Plane crash in remote central Oregon leaves ‘no survivors,’ authorities say

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A plane crash in a remote area of central Oregon has killed everyone on board, local authorities said Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. Sunday reported the crash outside the city of Madras, and deputies found the site with the help of power company officials.

“Due to the extent of the crash there were no survivors,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.

Authorities did not specify the type of plane nor the number of passengers. The sheriff’s office says it won’t release the names of the victims until identities are confirmed and families are notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, the sheriff’s office said.