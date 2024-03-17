Bodies of 2 men recovered from river in Washington state

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — Rescue crews along a river in Washington state on Sunday recovered the bodies of two men a day after they fell into the water at a popular swimming area known as Eagle Falls.

Search and rescue personnel, including rescue swimmers and drone operators, responded to the scene along the South Fork Skykomish River near the small town of Index, Washington, at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The men had been reported missing by another member of their party who said they fell in the water and did not resurface, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search efforts were suspended overnight and resumed Sunday morning, when divers searched the water in what officials said had turned into a recovery operation.

The victims’ identities were not released pending notification of family members.

Officials asked people to stay out of the water and clear from the falls, adding that creeks and rivers in the area were running swiftly and water temperatures remained very cold.