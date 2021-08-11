Accenture claims ‘no impact’ in apparent ransomware attack

AP National Business

BOSTON (AP) — Cybercriminals have breached Accenture in an apparent ransomware attack but the global consulting giant says the incident was immediately contained with no impact on it or its systems. The LockBit ransomware gang announced the attack Tuesday night on its dark web leak site. It set a deadline of Thursday evening for payment. Accenture says that it “identified irregular activity,” and immediately contained and isolated the affected servers. Accenture said it has fully restored the affected systems from backups, with neither it or its clients’ systems impacted.