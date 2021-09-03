Young Africans struggle with jobs, education amid pandemic

AP National Business

By FARAI MUTSAKA and ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Young people across Africa are battling an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey of 18 to 24-year-olds in 15 African countries found that many have lost jobs or seen their educations disrupted. Preliminary findings of the second annual Africa Youth Survey indicate the pandemic increased the already high level of unemployment. Nearly a fifth of the survey’s 4,500 respondents said they lost their jobs and 37% said they had to stop or pause their educations. Another 8% of the young adults surveyed saw their pay docked, 18% had to move back home and 10% said they were forced to care for family members.