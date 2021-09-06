Kimberly Palmer: Check finances now to avoid falling behind

AP National Business

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

Autumn is a good time to review finances. There’s still enough time to make a quick course correction if needed before you close the books on the year. The continuing pandemic and economic uncertainty make it both trickier and more important to assess where you are now and where you want to be in 2022. Experts say now’s the time to prepare for the end of pandemic-related financial accommodations. They suggest ramping up short-term and retirement savings, and getting an early start on understanding your tax situation. Also, plan for 2022, such as dialing in benefits choices during open enrollment and setting goals.