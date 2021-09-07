After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

AP National Business

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials are revoking the licenses of seven nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid. The Louisiana Department of Health said it alerted the seven nursing homes of the action on Tuesday. Health Department Secretary Courtney Phillips said in a statement that the homes “clearly failed to execute their emergency preparedness plans to provide essential care and services to their residents.” Seven residents died after being evacuated.