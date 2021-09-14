General promises US ‘surge’ against foreign cyberattacks

AP National Business

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The general who leads U.S. efforts to thwart foreign-based cyberattacks says he’s mounting a new “surge” to fight incursions that have at times debilitated government agencies and companies responsible for critical infrastructure. In an interview, Gen. Paul Nakasone broadly describes “an intense focus” by government specialists to better find and share information about cyberattacks and “impose costs when necessary.” He says those costs include publicly linking adversarial countries to high-profile attacks and exposing the means by which those attacks were carried out. Nakasone spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press.