Pandemic hasn’t dimmed Boeing’s rosy prediction for planes

AP National Business

By The Associated Press

Despite the pandemic’s damage to air travel, Boeing says it’s optimistic about long-term demand for airplanes. Boeing said Tuesday that it expects the aerospace market to be worth $9 trillion over the next decade. That includes planes for airlines and military uses and other aerospace products and services. That outlook is even rosier than the one that Boeing gave in 2019, when it predicted industrywide sales of $8.7 billion over the next decade. In the U.S. and around the world, air travel within countries is picking up faster than cross-border travel, as the U.S. and many other countries maintain high barriers to international travel.