EU pledges 200 million more COVID vaccine doses to Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is committing 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that the new donation comes on top of 250 million already committed and underscores the EU resolve to boost the challenge low-income nations are facing. Von der Leyen called it an “investment in solidarity and it is an investment also in global health.”