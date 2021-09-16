Retail sales rose last month even as delta variant spread

AP National Business

By JOSEPH PISANI

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans kept shopping last month, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.7% in August from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. It was much better that the 0.85% decline Wall Street analysts had expected. But Thursday’s report does show a shift in how the delta variant has changed where Americans spend their time and money. Online sales soared 5.5% last month, while sales at restaurants and bars were flat from the month before.