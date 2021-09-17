Union Pacific CEO sees strong economy coming out of pandemic

AP National Business

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — During his time as Union Pacific’s CEO, Lance Fritz has had to find ways to keep the freight moving during the coronavirus pandemic as the economy nearly ground to a halt and then roared back to life. Now he is working to help clear up a major backlog in imported shipments. The economy still appears strong, but shipments have slowed a bit as the delta variant has driven a surge in virus cases. Fritz said he thinks the infrastructure package Congress is considering would provide a significant boost to the economy over the next several years.